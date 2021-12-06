Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: The cold front moves across the area this evening. Along with and behind it, we’ll see a couple of showers move by. This is pretty hit-or-miss stuff, so don’t expect a lot. Temperatures quickly fall into the 40s behind the front, on their way to lows within a few degrees of 30. It’s gusty this evening, with northwest winds as high as 20 or 30 mph and gusts near 45 or 50 mph, then tapering overnight.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a day mixed with clouds and sun. Probably more sun than clouds, although it won’t really matter. Highs are likely to be near 40 to the low 40s in most spots. At least winds won’t be super strong, as they’re running about 10 mph out of the northwest with higher gusts.
Stormy season: Rainfall is often elevated across Australia during the southern hemisphere spring. That’s been the case this year, and then some. The Australia Bureau of Meteorology recently announced that this November was the wettest on record for the continent.
