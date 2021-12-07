Today (Tuesday): Clouds will come and go but sunshine should have the upper hand. Cold air has settled into the area with highs no better than the low-to-mid 40s. After last night’s bluster, winds are much calmer, only 5-10 mph from the northwest. Confidence: High
Tonight: Gradually increasing clouds help to slow the drop in temperatures. Lows hold mainly in the low-to-mid 30s. There is a slight chance for light snow or mixed rain and snow toward dawn. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Patchy areas of snow or a mix of rain and snow are possible in the morning. Because models have backed off on the intensity and coverage of predicted snowfall, a light coating (mainly on grassy areas) or no accumulation is most probable. Any snow or rain ends by the early afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny and highs near 40. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies clear overnight and lows drop to the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunshine dominates but cold air will hang tough on Thursday with highs only in the low-to-mid 40s. Clouds gradually increase overnight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
South winds start the warming process on Friday but a fair amount of clouds limit highs to the low-to-mid 50s with lows that night falling into the low-to-mid 40s. By Saturday, partial sunshine and steady south breezes push highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s (near record levels). A cold front approaches at night bringing a chance of showers by early evening with downpours becoming likely as the night wears on; lows are near 50. Confidence: Medium
Showers should taper off Sunday morning with gradual clearing and winds picking up from the northwest by the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to hold in the lower 50s and then fall through the 40s in the afternoon. Confidence: Low-Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
2/10 (↓): Some flakes are likely Wednesday but models have backed off some on amounts and even a coating is looking iffy.