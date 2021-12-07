Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We’ll see a mix of clear skies and clouds this evening. Clouds tend to thicken up late at night, and there could be a few snowflakes in the air by sunrise. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds are light from the north-northeast.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Snow or rain showers are possible in the morning, especially south of the city. Anything that falls is light enough to be inconsequential. Skies may break a bit heading into sunset, with highs mainly in the mid-40s.
Seiche weather: Strong winds out of the west on Lake Erie caused a “seiche” yesterday. This is a temporary change in the water level caused by a standing wave, which acts a bit like a seesaw at either end of the lake. In this case, it was caused by the continual strong winds from one direction to the other. At one point, water levels on the lake were eight feet higher in Buffalo than in Toledo.
