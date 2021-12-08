Today (Wednesday): Cloudy skies with a few snow showers or flurries, maybe mixed with light rain or drizzle, possible through the morning hours. But no accumulation expected, except maybe a touch on the grass in our colder spots, as temperatures rise into and through the 30s. Could see a few glimpses of sunshine this afternoon with seasonably cool high temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies turn mostly clear later this evening and overnight. A chilly breeze from the northwest develops this evening as temperatures drop back into the 30s with overnight lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny morning skies turn partly cloudy by afternoon as high pressure starts to drift offshore. Winds remain light with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Continued partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Temperatures trend warmer again Friday with a light but steady breeze from the south. Partly sunny morning skies give way to increasing afternoon clouds as highs head for the mid-to-upper 50s. Just the chance of a few light showers late Friday afternoon and night with mild Friday night lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High
Saturday trends even warmer as winds from the south turn breezy ahead of an approaching cold front. We’re talking highs near 70 (record high for the date in D.C. is 68) despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. The cold front should bring showers, with some downpours possible, as early as late Saturday afternoon or perhaps not until Saturday night. Confidence: Medium
Any lingering rain should clear out by early Sunday morning the way it looks now. Otherwise we’re looking at clearing skies and highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
0/10 (↓): No meaningful snow accumulation on the foreseeable horizon.