Today (Wednesday): Cloudy skies with a few snow showers or flurries, maybe mixed with light rain or drizzle, possible through the morning hours. But no accumulation expected, except maybe a touch on the grass in our colder spots, as temperatures rise into and through the 30s. Could see a few glimpses of sunshine this afternoon with seasonably cool high temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High