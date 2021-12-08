Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies clear this evening and into the night. We should end up mostly clear late as lows settle to the mid-20s or near 30. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s cloudier than not through the day. That said, there might be some sunnier times early and again late. Temperatures head for the mid-40s for highs. Winds are light from the south.
Bombs away: Storm Barra bashed through Ireland and the United Kingdom on Tuesday. The storm easily reached “bomb cyclone” status, with a pressure drop from 1,006 mb to 956 mb over 24 hours! Widespread gusts of 90 mph or greater were reported in coastal and elevated areas of Ireland.
