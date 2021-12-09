The moisture cannot arrive too soon. California is nearing its 20th consecutive month of drought, a grim benchmark in a decades-long dry spell. The state’s plight is representative of the challenging water situation facing much of the Western United States, highlighted by drought-related disasters over the past two years including extreme heat, wildfires and water shortages.
Even an above-average summer monsoon in the Southwest and a record-setting October rainstorm in California were not enough to reduce the drought’s expansive domain meaningfully. Nearly half of the West remains in severe to exceptional drought.
The replenishment of a much-depleted snowpack in the West is a crucial element in reducing the drought. Many regional reservoirs rely on snowpack and have been hurt by its scarcity in recent years. So far this season, snowpack is below normal almost everywhere in the West, but the coming trio of storms has the potential to restore some of it.
The drought will not be erased by one storm or even a succession of storms, but predicted precipitation through the middle of the month almost certainly will help incrementally notch down its magnitude and reach.
A late-week appetizer storm
For much of the past month, a strong and stagnant zone of high pressure just off the West Coast has forced stormy Pacific low pressure systems to enter North America from Canada. This type of trajectory, deluging British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest, has kept precipitation away from California and the interior West. But that pattern will begin to change Thursday as the high-pressure zone slinks back into the central Pacific, steering the storm track into North America farther south.
In this regime, an initial storm will slide into California on Thursday, bringing modest rain and mountain snow to the thirsty state. More significant impacts will be felt into Friday, though, as moisture streaming east from the Pacific produces heavy snow across the Great Basin and central Rockies. Utah, Colorado and Wyoming will experience substantial accumulations, bringing snowpack slightly closer to a still-distant normal.
Significant storm late this weekend into next week
A much more impactful storm will generate substantial precipitation from the Pacific Coast through the intermountain West between Saturday night and Wednesday.
As high pressure retreats farther into the central Pacific and the storm track dives south along the West Coast, a jet of moisture-rich air, commonly known as an atmospheric river, will surge into California.
There’s some chance that this atmospheric river stalls, keeping moisture flow constant over one area for a long time, bringing excessive precipitation.
Models peg this stall to occur near the San Francisco Bay area, but uncertainty is too high for confidence in its position. Wherever it may happen, the moisture flow will be persistent enough to produce atmospheric river conditions rated at least 3 out of 5. These atmospheric rivers are known to feature a combination of effects, some positive, like drought relief, and some negative, such as flooding.
In the northern and central California valleys, a broad 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall, with up to five inches if and where the atmospheric river stalls. In the foothills and Sierras, the equivalent of 10 inches of rain could fall.
Because the storm will draw down cold air, it is likely to bring snow to some places less accustomed to it. The National Weather Service office wrote that snow could accumulate in some lower-elevation areas in the foothills surrounding Sacramento and the far northern Sacramento Valley.
In the high elevations of the Sierras, enormous snow accumulation is possible. The American modeling system, which addresses uncertainty by running dozens of simulations, projects up to six feet of snow.
Rain and mountain snow will dip into Southern California by Tuesday, but amounts will not be as heavy as in the north.
Once the storm departs California by Wednesday, the moisture will allow another major snowstorm to once again chip away at seasonal water deficits across the interior West. This storm should target regions north of Friday’s, bringing heavy snow from Nevada to Montana.
A third, weaker storm system could bring more precipitation to California, mainly in the northern and central parts of the state, between Wednesday and Friday.
Storm impacts
The system late this weekend into early next week will be the most long-lasting and intense of the three. Some instances of flooding are probable if the atmospheric river stalls, which could lead to damaging landslides should they overlap with burn scars from 2021’s extreme wildfire season.
Even so, the extent and the severity of flooding may be limited by a few factors. For one, relatively dry soils should absorb a significant amount of the rainfall. Also, this storm’s precipitation intensity won’t be quite as great as some top-tier events. Third, snow rather than rain will fall at some lower elevations.
Strong wind gusts are another concern. Because wind will be blowing over land saturated by heavy rain, tree falls could lead to localized power outages. Wind will be most intense near the coast and on exposed mountains and hills, but should not be unusually strong for a powerful atmospheric river event.
Overall, this upcoming storm should be largely beneficial, with prolonged moderate to heavy precipitation helping to replenish soil moisture, reservoir levels and mountain snowpack.
A decrease in drought category is probable in the storm’s wake, but it will take numerous systems like this for more substantial drought relief.
Climate change fingerprints?
This incoming storms, which follow a period of very dry conditions, fits into the feast-or-famine pattern of precipitation seen in the West in recent years.
The great swings underscore a pattern that probably ties into global warming, said Angeline Pendergrass, a professor at Cornell University who studies climate change and extreme precipitation.
“Climate models project increasing precipitation variability with global warming in a few different senses of the term, and in most (though not quite all) land areas of the planet,” Pendergrass wrote in an email.
In other words, this extreme variability in precipitation in the West may be the new normal.