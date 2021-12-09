Today (Thursday): The morning should start out with some sun, but around midday, clouds should quickly spread over the area. Winds are nearly calm, which is welcome because highs are only in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds decrease gradually in the evening. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds are on the increase once again, but warmer air is filtering into the area. Highs manage to climb to the low 50s or so. A few sprinkles are possible around sunset, which is awfully early this time of year. Winds remain light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A few sprinkles may linger in the evening, but for the most part, it is just a cloudy night. South winds begin to build (gusting to 20 mph) as warmer air surges into the area. As a result, overnight lows hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
South winds remain gusty Saturday, and despite partly cloudy skies, highs are likely to hit the lower 70s in most areas. Records (68 at Reagan National, 71 at Dulles, 69 at BWI Marshall airports) are in jeopardy. An approaching cold front should set off light showers later in the afternoon and through the evening. Rain amounts are not likely to exceed a quarter-inch in most areas. Overnight lows plunge to the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium
Skies quickly clear, but cool air is back Sunday, and highs are mainly in the lower 50s. The clear evening allows a nice view of Venus, Saturn and Jupiter in an arc in the western sky. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday is mostly sunny and a little milder, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High