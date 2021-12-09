South winds remain gusty Saturday, and despite partly cloudy skies, highs are likely to hit the lower 70s in most areas. Records (68 at Reagan National, 71 at Dulles, 69 at BWI Marshall airports) are in jeopardy. An approaching cold front should set off light showers later in the afternoon and through the evening. Rain amounts are not likely to exceed a quarter-inch in most areas. Overnight lows plunge to the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium