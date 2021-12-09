Through Tonight: Clouds should break a bit this evening and into the night. It may be mostly clear for a time, but clouds will probably gather again toward morning. Lows should range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds will be out of the south around five to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): We kick the cooler-than-normal weather out of here. Skies should be partly sunny in the morning and trending cloudier into the afternoon. Some showers may develop late, especially in southern parts of the area. Rainfall should pretty light where it happens. Highs will try for the mid-50s.
Nova Scotia: While we’re still waiting for winter to do something around here, Atlantic Canada has been getting walloped by a major snowstorm.
Some spots have seen a foot or more of snow, with conditions expected to continue for parts of the region into Friday.
