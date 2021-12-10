Today (Friday): Partly sunny morning skies may turn mostly cloudy sooner than later. If there is more sun than currently expected, we may see a few spots flirt with the upper 50s. If skies border on overcast, we may only get to lower 50s. Most of us should aim for the mid-50s thanks to light but steady southerly breezes bringing in milder and moister air. By just before sunset, which is happening later each evening again, we could see a light shower or sprinkle, especially south of town. Confidence: Medium-High