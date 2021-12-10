Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Partly sunny morning skies may turn mostly cloudy sooner than later. If there is more sun than currently expected, we may see a few spots flirt with the upper 50s. If skies border on overcast, we may only get to lower 50s. Most of us should aim for the mid-50s thanks to light but steady southerly breezes bringing in milder and moister air. By just before sunset, which is happening later each evening again, we could see a light shower or sprinkle, especially south of town. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Showers and sprinkles remain possible. Southerly gusts may near 25 mph before dawn but it should be fairly calm during evening hours. Skies are essentially overcast, and many of us may stay completely dry. Evening temperatures may make the 40s before temperatures rise late night. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Ahead of a cold front, south and southwest winds could gust near 40 mph a couple of times, assisting our high temperature surge into the 70- to 75-degree range. Airport records (68 at National; 71 at Dulles; 69 at Baltimore-Washington International) probably fall. Showers and sprinkles are possible under cloudy skies, but stronger late-day showers and storms are on the table as a cold front gets closer. If storms do get strong, damaging wind gusts or even a weak tornado are possible as the front moves from west (earliest) to east (late day). Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Strong storms and showers remain possible as the cold front tries to make its final push through the region. Please stay weather-aware until it passes. Rain, if any, may not amount to more than a quarter-inch in most areas. Winds may gust near 45 mph (even outside of any rain squalls or storms) as they shift to the colder northwesterly direction. Evening 60s plunge by dawn into the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Skies quickly clear as chilly, but drying, northwesterly breezes diminish through the day. Daytime high temperatures may only get into the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies remain clear, and any breezes should calm by midnight. Low temperatures probably drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium
High pressure strengthens over us Monday and Tuesday, quashing most breezes and clouds alike. Under mostly sunny skies and little wind, except for perhaps very late Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures aim for the mid- to upper 50s. As we get closer we will see if we can eye the 60-degree mark — if sunshine levels remain on track and southerly breezes manage to transport in some warmer air. Stay tuned. Confidence: Medium