Through Tonight: Isolated to scattered showers will dot the area this evening. Most of this will fall from mid-evening through about midnight. Nothing heavy is expected, but it could help a little late-night fog develop. Temperatures that dip into the 40s this evening won’t go down much further overnight as a light wind blows from the south.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Winds should increase a good deal around sunrise. There should be few breaks in the clouds, but a strong south wind doesn’t care. Temperatures should surge toward 70 or above, as dew points rise through the 50s. It will feel almost springlike! (Recall, records may fall, like the Dec. 11 daily high of 68 at Reagan National Airport.) Showers and maybe some storms will become likely by sunset and into the evening. A couple of severe wind gusts and perhaps a quick spin-up tornado are possible. Again, most spots won’t see much rain.
Winds become the big story as Saturday wears on — blowing from the south-southwest around 20 to 30 mph at peak during the evening, with gusts of 45 to perhaps 55 mph.
Sunday: It should be cooler. Of course, much cooler is pretty close to normal in this case. Highs are around 50, and there should be plenty of sunshine. Some gusts out of the northwest seem a good bet.
