Tomorrow (Saturday): Winds should increase a good deal around sunrise. There should be few breaks in the clouds, but a strong south wind doesn’t care. Temperatures should surge toward 70 or above, as dew points rise through the 50s. It will feel almost springlike! (Recall, records may fall, like the Dec. 11 daily high of 68 at Reagan National Airport.) Showers and maybe some storms will become likely by sunset and into the evening. A couple of severe wind gusts and perhaps a quick spin-up tornado are possible. Again, most spots won’t see much rain.