“A few strong tornadoes, damaging gusts, and large hail are all expected beginning this evening across Arkansas and Missouri, with the greatest tornado threat close to the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote. “The damaging wind and tornado threat will persist overnight while spreading eastward into the Tennessee Valley and northeastward across the Ohio Valley.”
Population centers included in the level four risk zone include Memphis. Indianapolis, Nashville, St. Louis, Louisville and Little Rock are all part of the surrounding level three out of five zone, where serious storms could also erupt.
It is unusual for the Storm Prediction Center to declare such a strong risk for severe storms in December, when the warm, unstable air required to fuel intense storms is typically limited. But the record warmth swelling over the eastern third of the country is creating a storm environment more characteristic of March or April than December.
This is the first issuance of a level four out of five severe storm risk in December since 2019 and only the second since 2015, according to Greg Diamond, a meteorologist for Fox Weather.
Forecast models shows an intense line of storms developing during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning. The potential for tornadoes overnight, when people are sleeping, is of particular concern since most twister fatalities occur at night. Forecasters are urging residents in the highest risk zone to have a way to receive storm warnings and a plan to shelter.
During the day Saturday, the threat of storms will progress east through the eastern Tennessee Valley, the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic. However, by that time, the storms may be somewhat less intense with the risk of severe weather shifted down to level one or two out of five. The zone from roughly Huntsville through Nashville and into Cincinnati has the most elevated risk of severe storms, and the storms are expected to come through before noon.
By Saturday night, the cold front and the showers and storms along it will reach the East Coast while weakening some.
Much more tranquil weather will dominate the eastern half of the nation for much of next week.
The storm system responsible for the severe weather is the same one that brought snow to Salt Lake City and Denver Thursday and Friday, ending historically long snowless streaks. It is also bringing a swath of substantial snowfall from Nebraska and South Dakota through the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The swath of snow cuts directly through Minneapolis, which is expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow through Saturday morning and is under a winter storm warning.