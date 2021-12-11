Today (Saturday): There could be some morning showers, but they don’t last long or amount to much. We’re pretty socked in with clouds otherwise. Any breaks are few and fleeting. Highs still make the upper 60s and low 70s with ease, which should threaten records of 68 at National, 71 at Dulles, and 69 at BWI. Winds are out of the south-southwest around 20 to 30 mph at peak, with gusts around 50 mph. Showers and maybe a couple storms are moving toward or into western parts of the region by evening. Confidence: Medium