Today (Saturday): There could be some morning showers, but they don’t last long or amount to much. We’re pretty socked in with clouds otherwise. Any breaks are few and fleeting. Highs still make the upper 60s and low 70s with ease, which should threaten records of 68 at National, 71 at Dulles, and 69 at BWI. Winds are out of the south-southwest around 20 to 30 mph at peak, with gusts around 50 mph. Showers and maybe a couple storms are moving toward or into western parts of the region by evening. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Gusty showers, and maybe some storms, move through. This activity is mainly near and after dark. A couple strong wind gusts may cause isolated damage and it’s not impossible a brief tornado spins up. Maybe just some passing rain for most spots. Winds stay strong through the night. They’ll turn to come from the northwest late evening, winds are sustained around 20 to 30 mph early, and gusting near 50 mph. They eventually weaken somewhat after midnight and into dawn. Skies should also be clearing late, as lows settle to the mid-30s and around 40. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Sunday): If skies aren’t clear early, just wait a bit. Mostly sunny or better looks to dominate the day. Temperatures are down, but not far from normal, with highs reaching within a few degrees of 50. It’s not as windy, either. Winds are around 10 mph and gusting to 25 mph early in the day, but probably decreasing with time. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: With few clouds and light wind, we’ve got a recipe for a chilly one. Temperatures dip quickly with sunset on their way to lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
It’s a chill start to the work week. By chill, I don’t mean cold. I mean there’s not a whole lot going on. Both Monday and Tuesday should feature lots of sunshine and temperatures rising to the mid- and upper 50s. Perfect conditions for holiday preparations, a long walk or perhaps a bike ride. Confidence: Medium