Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

*Wind Advisory for entire area until 1 a.m. Sunday*

It’s been quite an active 24 hours meteorologically speaking, to say the least. The massive storm system that brought devastation to so many Friday night has brought record warmth to our region today, with D.C. setting a record high of 69 degrees late this afternoon. Winds will be gusty ahead of a strong cold front due to pass through the area before midnight. And behind that front, temperatures will be a good 20 degrees cooler than they were today.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will traverse the region through 10 p.m. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds in excess of 45 mph. Winds will be strong regardless, with gusts from the northwest in the 40- to 50-mph range for a few hours after the frontal passage; the front will pass between 7 and 9 p.m. in most spots. Temperatures will drop off rather dramatically, eventually settling in the mid- to upper 30s, with gusty winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be quite the difference from Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny, but there will be a noticeable chill in the air. Highs will be about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday, topping out right around 50 degrees. Gusty northwest winds (10 to 20 mph) will make it feel cooler though. Clear, calm and cold tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.