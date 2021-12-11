Through tonight: Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will traverse the region through 10 p.m. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds in excess of 45 mph. Winds will be strong regardless, with gusts from the northwest in the 40- to 50-mph range for a few hours after the frontal passage; the front will pass between 7 and 9 p.m. in most spots. Temperatures will drop off rather dramatically, eventually settling in the mid- to upper 30s, with gusty winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.