Through tonight: Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will traverse the region through 10 p.m. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds in excess of 45 mph. Winds will be strong regardless, with gusts from the northwest in the 40- to 50-mph range for a few hours after the frontal passage; the front will pass between 7 and 9 p.m. in most spots. Temperatures will drop off rather dramatically, eventually settling in the mid- to upper 30s, with gusty winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be quite the difference from Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny, but there will be a noticeable chill in the air. Highs will be about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday, topping out right around 50 degrees. Gusty northwest winds (10 to 20 mph) will make it feel cooler though. Clear, calm and cold tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
