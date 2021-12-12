Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): We’re mostly sunny and breezy but not too windy. From the upper 30s and low 40s early this morning, afternoon highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. A breeze from the northwest may make it feel a few degrees cooler with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Despite highs about 20 degrees colder than yesterday, it’s a return to average for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Winds keep calming in quick fashion and skies remain mostly clear. Low temperatures should bottom out near dawn in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Sunny conditions continue — soak it up during these shortest days of the year — along with nearly calm winds. It’s rare this time of year to only get a light southwest breeze near 5 mph. And yet, even this slight injection of air from a warmer direction helps lift high temperatures into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A few high clouds may move in, but we should stay free of precipitation. Any breezes are light and variable in direction, with winds generally staying nearly calm. Low temperatures don’t get quite as cold, dipping down into the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We’re still mostly sunny and generally calm Tuesday with one or two qualifiers. A few clouds could move through occasionally, and northerly and easterly breezes could occasionally gust a bit above 10 mph. We should be able to add a couple of degrees onto Monday’s high temperatures as well, aiming for the mid-50s to near 60, or about 10 degrees above average for December. Confidence: Medium
Some cloudiness is possible Wednesday and it may hold back temperatures just a bit. Low to mid-50s may be the best we can do, but stay tuned for small tweaks to the forecast as we get closer. As of now it looks like we should stay rain-free and breezes, if any, are light. Confidence: Medium