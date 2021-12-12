Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Average temperatures and sunny skies aren’t bad for this time of year at all! We just have to adjust to waking up about 30 degrees colder than yesterday.

Express forecast

  • Today: Sunny. Less wind. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, calm. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and calm. Highs in the mid-50s.

Forecast in detail

What a difference a day makes. Three big weather changes today: calmer winds, sunnier skies, and cooler temperatures. If you’re not a fan of average December temperatures, just wait a day or two as we moderate back into the 50s to perhaps near 60 degrees in the days to come. Some of you may want rain or snow, but it’s looking dry for the next several days.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): We’re mostly sunny and breezy but not too windy. From the upper 30s and low 40s early this morning, afternoon highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. A breeze from the northwest may make it feel a few degrees cooler with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Despite highs about 20 degrees colder than yesterday, it’s a return to average for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds keep calming in quick fashion and skies remain mostly clear. Low temperatures should bottom out near dawn in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): Sunny conditions continue — soak it up during these shortest days of the year — along with nearly calm winds. It’s rare this time of year to only get a light southwest breeze near 5 mph. And yet, even this slight injection of air from a warmer direction helps lift high temperatures into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few high clouds may move in, but we should stay free of precipitation. Any breezes are light and variable in direction, with winds generally staying nearly calm. Low temperatures don’t get quite as cold, dipping down into the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We’re still mostly sunny and generally calm Tuesday with one or two qualifiers. A few clouds could move through occasionally, and northerly and easterly breezes could occasionally gust a bit above 10 mph. We should be able to add a couple of degrees onto Monday’s high temperatures as well, aiming for the mid-50s to near 60, or about 10 degrees above average for December. Confidence: Medium

Some cloudiness is possible Wednesday and it may hold back temperatures just a bit. Low to mid-50s may be the best we can do, but stay tuned for small tweaks to the forecast as we get closer. As of now it looks like we should stay rain-free and breezes, if any, are light. Confidence: Medium