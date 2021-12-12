A “no name” U.K. Storm: The U.K. and Ireland have been naming autumn and winter storms for many years now. And just a week ago, Storm Barra battered Ireland and parts of the U.K. with very strong winds. But tonight, a storm with no name is brining some pretty serious winds to parts of Ireland and Scotland. In some cases, stronger winds than Storm Barra brought. I guess the Met Office did not deem this storm worthy of a name.