Through Tonight: The good old 3 c’s. Clear, calm and cold for tonight. With little wind or cloud cover to speak of, temperatures will easily drop below freezing across the region. Lows should range from the mid 20s outside to the city to around 30 degrees downtown.
Tomorrow (Monday): A rather tranquil day all things considered. High pressure will be close by, which means we’ve got mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 50s and winds will be quite light out of the southwest. Another clear and cold night tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees.
A “no name” U.K. Storm: The U.K. and Ireland have been naming autumn and winter storms for many years now. And just a week ago, Storm Barra battered Ireland and parts of the U.K. with very strong winds. But tonight, a storm with no name is brining some pretty serious winds to parts of Ireland and Scotland. In some cases, stronger winds than Storm Barra brought. I guess the Met Office did not deem this storm worthy of a name.
