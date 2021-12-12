Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: The good old 3 Cs: clear, calm and cold for tonight. With little wind or cloud cover to speak of, temperatures will easily drop below freezing across the region. Lows should range from the mid-20s outside to the city to around 30 degrees downtown.
Tomorrow (Monday): A rather tranquil day all things considered. High pressure will be close by, which means we’ve got mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid-50s and winds will be quite light out of the southwest. Another clear and cold night tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees.
A “no name” U.K. Storm: The United Kingdom and Ireland have been naming autumn and winter storms for many years now. And just a week ago, Storm Barra battered Ireland and parts of the United Kingdom with very strong winds. But tonight, a storm with no name is brining some pretty serious winds to parts of Ireland and Scotland. In some cases, stronger winds than Storm Barra brought. I guess the Met Office did not deem this storm worthy of a name.
