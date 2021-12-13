Today (Monday): It’s a cold start to the workweek with freezing temperatures for most of us when we get up and head out. But, by the afternoon, sunshine lifts highs into the low 50s for most. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonably cold. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder spots to the mid-30s downtown. Calm winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s much like Monday, but let’s tack on a couple more degrees. The sunshine should boost highs to the mid-50s with light and variable breezes. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and chilly yet again. Lows range from near 30 in our cooler suburbs to the mid-to-upper 30s downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
A few more clouds on Wednesday compared to previous days, but high temperatures are similar with highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Not quite as cool Wednesday night with mostly cloudy skies and lows within a few degrees of 40. Confidence: Medium-High
Winds from the south Thursday and Friday draw in some milder air and we should make a run at 60. Skies both days should be partly cloudy while we could see some showers Thursday night as a weak cool front passes, with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium
Not unlike this past Saturday, this one upcoming may be unsettled with some showers around, especially in the afternoon and evening. It’s also rather mild with highs in the 60s. It’s clearing and much cooler on Sunday with lows in the 30s and highs only near 45. Confidence: Medium