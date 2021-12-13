The display will peak Monday night, but straggling shooting stars may spark up in the skies for much of the rest of the month, making December a great treat for skywatchers.
If you miss the Geminids, don’t fret — the Quadrantid meteor shower is slated for the evening of Jan. 3, but it has a narrower window to watch.
What are Geminid meteors?
Despite how bright they appear, most meteors are no larger than the size of a grain of puffed rice. They form from debris left in the wake of since-departed comets or asteroids, which Earth plows through at the same time every year on its annual orbit around the sun. In the case of the Geminids, the source of the debris is a 3.6-mile-wide asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon. Picture driving through a swarm of bugs — that’s sort of how Earth sweeps through the debris fields.
When each corn-flake-size interstellar pebble collides with Earth’s outer atmosphere, it is traveling at breakneck pace. Geminid meteors encounter the outer atmosphere at 37 miles per second, which results in an incredible amount of friction — and generates heat. The meteors, rich in magnesium, sodium and iron, burn up in brilliant luminous streaks.
Each swiftly moving piece also compresses a cushion of air immediately ahead of it, heating it up so much that it glows. That’s why many meteors appear to have a glowing tail that may linger for a few seconds.
When to look
This year’s display will be maximized on Monday night. It will be the perfect opportunity to bundle up and enjoy a quiet moment with close friends or family, and an occasion to rest, relax and reflect following what for many has been a trying year. If you find yourself dodging clouds or socked in beneath stubborn overcast, there will still be plenty more shooting stars Tuesday night.
The cloud cover forecast favors clear skies over much of the eastern half of the nation, but widespread cloud cover west of the Rockies will limit viewing opportunities.
While meteors will be out in bountiful quantities all night, they will be most prolific in the hours near or after midnight, when the constellation Gemini is high in the sky. Gemini is the shower’s radiant point, meaning that’s where all the shooting stars appear to originate.
That said, you shouldn’t seek out the radiant; there’s no specific direction to look. In fact, sometimes the patches of sky 90 degrees from the radiant point are more impressive. It’s like looking out the side windows during a snowstorm and seeing long blurs as flakes sweep parallel to you, rather than staring out the windshield at the snow approaching head-on.
You will have to contend with the waxing crescent moon, which will outshine some of the fainter meteors. That said, the wee hours of Tuesday morning will offer some escape from its overpowering glow. Moonset in Washington, D.C., is at 2:58 a.m.
How to enjoy it
Your best bet is to isolate yourself from city lights and tall objects. A clear, dark and unobstructed view of the horizon is best. The more celestial real estate you can cover with your eyes, the greater your odds of catching something out of this world.
Beaches, ballparks and fields are the best places to plan a stargazing mission. Don’t forget to check the forecast though! Odds are it will be pretty nippy. (Consider throwing a sleeping bag and blanket in your vehicle. You’ll thank us later.)
Realistically, you probably will be able to spot 15 to 30 shooting stars per hour under clear, dark skies. Other media outlets may advertise a rate of 80 to 100 meteors, but that’s the ZHR, or zenithal hourly rate. It’s a hypothetical figure that assumes perfect viewing conditions across the board.
With all that in mind, have fun with it! It only comes once a year, so once you find a suitable location, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.