Despite how bright they appear, most meteors are no larger than the size of a grain of puffed rice. They form from debris left in the wake of since-departed comets or asteroids, which Earth plows through at the same time every year on its annual orbit around the sun. In the case of the Geminids, the source of the debris is a 3.6-mile-wide asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon. Picture driving through a swarm of bugs — that’s sort of how Earth sweeps through the debris fields.