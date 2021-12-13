Through Tonight: Some high clouds may float by the area overnight, but it’s generally clear. If you can get out to see the Geminid meteor shower, you should give it a go! Bundle up a bit, as lows settle into and across the 30s.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another day with lots of sun. Temperatures may nudge up somewhat from today, with highs in the mid-50s. Winds are from the north or northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
More storms? Another potent one caused by the same atmospheric wave pouring down rain and snow in California is scheduled to develop over the central United States into midweek. While it doesn’t seem we’ll end up with a situation nearly as volatile as late last week, additional severe weather is possible Wednesday.
