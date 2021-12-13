The storms shouldn’t have been a surprise. From long-range outlooks to immediate warnings, there was ample notice that trouble was brewing. In the predawn hours Thursday, more than 36 hours before the first twisters developed, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center placed the hardest-hit areas under a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather, later upgraded to level 4. The center noted that “several tornadoes, some strong, will be possible.”