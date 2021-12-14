Today (Tuesday): Sunny skies greet us again as temperatures move a few degrees warmer than Monday. After temperatures start out in the 30s to near 40 this morning, afternoon highs range in the mid- to upper 50s, with light winds from the north and northeast. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear this evening with light winds from the northeast. Overnight lows reach the low 30s in the outer suburbs to right around 40 in the city, with increasing clouds toward morning. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds return with mixed skies. The morning may lean partly sunny with more partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. This may suppress highs slightly, too, with lower to mid-50s favored. Light winds from the northeast at about 5 mph shift to come from the south later in the day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday features a bit more sun, with partly sunny skies, as warmer winds from the southwest deliver high temperatures into at least the mid-60s. Maybe some spots could approach 70. Thursday night goes back to the cloudy side with a chance of light showers, as warmer lows range through the lower to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday finds partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance of an occasional light shower. But warmer-than-normal conditions keep highs up in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night continues with plenty of clouds and a better chance of showers as lows run in the lower to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend starts on the warmer and potentially wetter side with Saturday expected to see cloudy skies and periods of rain possible, although the exact location of any steadier rain is still uncertain. Highs should reach the lower to mid-60s. Colder weather returns Saturday night, with more showers possible, as a cold front drops lows into the 30s with an increasing breeze. Can’t rule out a lingering shower early Sunday but with some clearing, especially by afternoon, as breezy winds add a bit of a wind chill to highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium