The weekend starts on the warmer and potentially wetter side with Saturday expected to see cloudy skies and periods of rain possible, although the exact location of any steadier rain is still uncertain. Highs should reach the lower to mid-60s. Colder weather returns Saturday night, with more showers possible, as a cold front drops lows into the 30s with an increasing breeze. Can’t rule out a lingering shower early Sunday but with some clearing, especially by afternoon, as breezy winds add a bit of a wind chill to highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium