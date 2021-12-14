Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Plan on a pleasant evening. Thereafter, skies are partly cloudy, but trending cloudier toward morning. Probably a touch warmer than last night, with lows mainly near 30 to the mid-30s, which might be upper 30s downtown.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds are numerous through the day. But we will see some sun at times. Temperatures aren’t far from today, but the cloudiness will make it a little more of a question. Mid- and upper 50s should do it. Winds are light.
West Coast fire hose: A major winter storm continues to hammer California. With over two inches of rain in downtown Los Angeles this morning, the city has blown by the old daily record of 0.96 inches from 1888. And there’s still more rain on the way.
Normally dry riverbeds are raging.
It’s enough to make some folks nostalgic.
