The warmth will peak in the central U.S. on Wednesday, from Texas to Wisconsin, when dozens of record highs are threatened. Record-high temperatures near 80 are forecast for Denver, mid-70s around Oklahoma City, with 60s to near 70 into the Upper Midwest. Chicago is forecast to hit 65, topping its previous record of 64 while Des Moines could reach 70, obliterating its previous record of 59.