Although the system was classified as only “weak to moderate,” it’s an example of how crucial atmospheric rivers are to the state’s water supply and to the trajectory of the rainy season.
A single storm has brought California’s mountain snow much closer to where it should be this time of year. Statewide snowpack is now 76 percent of average for the date; on Friday before the storm it was just 19 percent. And while an above-normal snow year is needed after deficits of the last two years, the wettest months of the season still lie ahead.
The state saw record-breaking daily rainfall and significant three-day tallies. Three stations in the Bay Area topped 10 inches of rain, although the region largely avoided major flooding issues. Los Angeles shattered its rainfall record for the date on Tuesday, recording 2.12 inches. Heavy widespread rain also occurred in the coastal mountains of Southern California — several stations exceeded 5 inches and a few surpassed 7 inches.
October’s extreme atmospheric river kick-started the water year, and the latest storm has added to those gains. Since Oct. 1, over 12 inches of rain has fallen in San Francisco — that’s more than half of what it normally receives in an entire year. In 2020, less than two inches of rain fell during the same time period.
These recent amounts place the current water year in the top 10 wettest to date, with records dating to the mid-1800s. Much of Southern California is now running near to above average for the water year; the region had lagged far behind after a mostly dry November.
More rain and snow are on the way as weaker systems impact the West Coast this week. An additional 1 to 2 feet of snow could fall in the Cascades and the Sierra on Wednesday and Thursday, where a winter storm warning has been issued.
And there are signs that the storm door could remain open for California, at least through the holiday season.
“We are currently seeing elevated probabilities for atmospheric river activity over Southern California between December 23-26, according to both the NCEP and ECMWF forecast models,” Michael Deflorio, a research analyst at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes in San Diego, wrote in an email. Another system is possible in the December 28 — January 3 time frame.
“These latest forecasts do represent a change in the forecast models from below normal atmospheric river conditions that were predicted (and that occurred) throughout much of November and the early part of December over Southern California,” he wrote.
Diana Leonard is a science writer covering natural hazards in California.