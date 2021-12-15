Today (Wednesday): Mild weather continues, although we should end up a bit cooler than yesterday thanks to skies that are partly-to-mostly cloudy. Temperatures start out in the 30s this morning with afternoon highs in the mid-50s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-high
Tonight: Skies continue to be partly-to-mostly cloudy. Combined with a light wind from the south, that keeps temperatures from dropping too far. Lows settle in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Perhaps a bit more sun than today, we’ll call it partly sunny. And with a steady breeze from the southwest at around 10 mph, temperatures surge again with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly-to-mostly-cloudy skies and a light breeze from the southwest mean a very mild night with just a slight chance of a shower. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s are a few degrees warmer than our average daytime high this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday could bring a few light showers, but otherwise it’s another partly sunny and very mild day with highs in the 60s. We’re looking at a better chance of showers as we get into Friday evening and overnight, with lows again only dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium
This isn’t a super confident forecast yet, but much of Saturday has a chance to be mostly dry if we find ourselves in a lull between a warm front to our north and a cold front to the west. Afternoon highs should climb well into the 60s. If the timing holds, shower chances would increase again later Saturday afternoon or evening as the cold front comes through, dropping Saturday night lows to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Any rain should be over or on its way out by the time we wake up Sunday morning, at least that’s the way it looks now. Skies trend mostly sunny with a gusty breezy and colder highs in the mid-40s to near 50, and feeling even colder with the wind. Confidence: Medium