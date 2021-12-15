This isn’t a super confident forecast yet, but much of Saturday has a chance to be mostly dry if we find ourselves in a lull between a warm front to our north and a cold front to the west. Afternoon highs should climb well into the 60s. If the timing holds, shower chances would increase again later Saturday afternoon or evening as the cold front comes through, dropping Saturday night lows to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium