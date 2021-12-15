The threat of severe thunderstorms is historically high in the zone from central Iowa to southeast Minnesota. The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has declared a level 4 out of 5 risk for severe storms, and it warns of the possibility of “at least a few tornadoes.” The Weather Service has never issued such a risk forecast at this level in this area during December. If tornadoes strike Minnesota and parts of northern Iowa, it will be a first. “The threat appears to be unprecedented for this region this late in the year,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.