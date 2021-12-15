“The Central U.S. has never seen a December storm like this,” tweeted Bill Karins, a meteorologist for MSNBC. “Multi-hazard, life-threatening weather today.”
From New Mexico to Michigan, more than 36 million people are under high-wind warnings. The winds, exceeding 70 mph in some locations, are expected to damage structures, topple trees and cause many thousands of power outages while contributing to hazardous ground and air travel. Denver, Omaha and Des Moines could see gusts over 60 mph. In Boulder, Colo., gusts could reach 100 mph.
The threat of severe thunderstorms is historically high in the zone from central Iowa to southeast Minnesota. The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has declared a level 4 out of 5 risk for severe storms, and it warns of the possibility of “at least a few tornadoes.” The Weather Service has never issued such a risk forecast at this level in this area during December. If tornadoes strike Minnesota and parts of northern Iowa, it will be a first. “The threat appears to be unprecedented for this region this late in the year,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.
Twisters could even carve through areas blanketed in snow by last week’s storm.
Because of the exceptional winds and very dry conditions, the Southern and Central Plains will contend with a top-tier fire threat, the first “extremely critical” fire outlook the Weather Service says it has issued for the area in December.
All of this is occurring amid record-setting warmth in the central states, for the third time this month, helping to fuel the intensity of the extreme weather.
Latest updates
- A wind gust of 107 mph occurred in Lamar, Colo., and 91 mph near Boulder on Wednesday morning. Numerous gusts have topped 70 mph in the state.
- The high winds are causing air travel disruption at Denver International Airport. As of 10:15 a.m. local time, there were 408 delays and 118 cancellations
- Several parked aircraft were damaged by high winds at Sante Fe Regional Airport on Wednesday morning.
- A “wall of dust” was seen in western Kansas because of high winds.
- Dew points, an indicator of moisture and humidity, have rocketed to record levels in Iowa. High dew points fuel severe thunderstorms.
The wind storm
Already ripping at the ridge tops in the Rockies on Wednesday morning, winds will quickly ramp up into the day farther to the east into the Plains. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph across the southern high Plains in the morning will increase to midday gusts of 60 to 80 mph across southeast Colorado, portions of the Front Range and into adjacent areas.
Through the midday hours, winds may be sustained near or above 50 mph in places like Boulder and on the west side of Denver. Gusts in Boulder could reach 80 to 100 mph. Gusts over 100 mph are possible in the high elevations.
Further south, in Pueblo, maximum winds will be about 10 mph lower. Wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph are a risk across much of the southern High Plains.
By late afternoon and early evening, the strongest winds will move through Kansas and Nebraska, with widespread gusts near 60 to 65 mph. That wind core will translate to Iowa and other parts of the Midwest by late evening, followed by some weakening of the winds, but with many gusts of 55 mph toward the western Great Lakes.
Peak gusts are forecast to top 60 mph in almost all of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa and parts of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The severe thunderstorm and tornado threat
The level 4 out of 5 threat of severe thunderstorms from Storm Prediction Center is the second of recent days, following Friday night’s historic tornado outbreak in the Mid-South.
“Widespread severe wind gusts of 60-75 mph along with at least a few tornadoes are likely from late afternoon through this evening across the Mid-Missouri Valley to the Upper Mississippi Valley,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote. “Embedded gusts of 80-100 mph and a nocturnal strong tornado or two are also possible, particularly across western to northern Iowa and southeast Minnesota.”
Cities in zones of elevated risk include Minneapolis, Des Moines, Rochester, Mason City and Cedar Rapids.
The threat of significant tornadoes includes a 10 percent probability that one or more may be strong to violent.
The severe weather threat is unusually far north and west for this time of year. In fact, the region at risk has seen no tornado activity in the modern record during December. In all of the winter months (December through February), only one tornado has occurred in Wednesday’s zone of highest risk.
The fire threat
The combination of the high winds and unusually dry conditions in the Southern and Central Plains means an exceptionally high fire threat. Any blazes that erupt could be difficult or impossible to contain.
“Very dangerous wildfire-spread conditions” are expected, the Storm Prediction Center wrote. The threat is expected to be greatest between late morning and midafternoon Wednesday.
The zone of greatest concern is from northeast New Mexico to southern Nebraska, including the northern Panhandle of Texas, the Oklahoma Panhandle and western Kansas.
In addition to the fire threat, dust storms are possible, restricting visibility.
The warmth
Ahead of the windy storm, exceptionally warm air is expected to result in dozens of record highs from Texas to Michigan, by large margins in some cases.
Temperatures in the upper 70s are predicted in Dallas and Oklahoma City, with mid-70s around Kansas City. Temperatures in the 70s will surge into Iowa, with mid-60s in Chicago.
Some spots in the vicinity of Iowa could top the records by 15 to 20 degrees. In Des Moines, which is expected to hit 70, the previous record of 59 had already been surpassed at 6 a.m. Parts of Iowa will have temperatures 30 to 40 degrees above normal.
As the third round of record warmth in the eastern half of the nation, it will only add to a historically warm December in many areas. Human-caused climate change is increasing the intensity and likelihood of such warm weather.
The meteorological setup for this storm
The forecast surface map (below) shows an intense cyclone or zone of low pressure positioned across the Four Corners region of Minnesota-Iowa-South Dakota-Nebraska early Wednesday evening. The storm will be intensifying rapidly through the day.
The thin, curved, black lines are isobars (lines of constant pressure), and in this storm, they are becoming very crowded together — meaning the pressure gradient will be intensifying. This will drive exceptionally powerful, widespread winds feeding into the parent storm.
The “business zone” of this cyclone is the “warm sector” or region between the warm and cold fronts. Here, a low-level air mass of anomalously warm and humid air is surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico. This plume of buoyant air will be uncharacteristically unstable for mid-December and so far north, and is expected to provide the fuel for intense thunderstorms during the evening hours.
An elevated swath of warm and dry air over the upper Plains will add to the mix, which may render the air mass in parts of the warm sector quite volatile by enhancing the instability.
A key component to the severe setup is extremely strong low- and mid-level airstreams feeding into the deepening cyclone, in such a way that those winds veer or turn clockwise with altitude. This type of wind shear is conducive to rotating, solitary thunderstorms called supercells.
In the upper atmosphere, an unusually potent upper-level disturbance (shown above) will approach the Iowa-Minnesota region early this evening. The spreading apart or “fanning” of winds (as noted in the figure) will be particularly conducive to concentrating a pocket of strong upward motion over the region. The intense wind shear and strong dynamics associated with the storm system may create not only supercells but also bow-echo-like complexes with embedded tornadoes and downbursts.