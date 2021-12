Skies struggle to clear out Saturday but should at least break up enough by afternoon to foster another day in the lower 60s for highs. Shower chances are limited until late in the day. A cold front gradually pushes through the area overnight, and showers could again give the area up to a quarter-inch. It will be hard to catch sight of the “Long Night” full moon until very late, when skies begin to clear. Lows fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium