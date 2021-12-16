Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will increase this evening, and it will become mainly cloudy for a period tonight. There could also be a few passing showers in the hours around midnight. Lows will be more typical of the normal highs right now, with readings only dipping to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be from the southwest around five to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): Some clouds could linger into the morning. Other than that, we shouldn’t see too many during the day. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will mainly be in the low 60s, but some mid-60s are also possible.
Record watch: Tomorrow’s record high will be in play, partly because it’s the lowest record high of the year, as NBC’s Chuck Bell notes below. It’s 64, set back in 1984.