Today (Friday): A bit cooler than yesterday but still near record-high temperatures for this part of December. High clouds may mute the sunshine occasionally, but cloud levels are a bit uncertain. We only have the slightest chance of a stray sprinkle or shower. High temperatures should manage to get into the 58-64 degree range.
We may be able to tie our record (64 degrees) for the date, our coolest record-high temperature of the entire year — low-hanging fruit! Light northwesterly breezes may blow at times. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Scattered showers become more likely with time. Perhaps even a late-night period of light rain. Lucky spots may see up to a quarter-inch of rain. Winds are very light and shift to come from the east-northeast direction after midnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a bit cooler and cloudier. Any early morning showers should diminish with time. Another shower is possible nearer sunset but nothing too heavy or long-lasting is expected. Daytime temperatures head for the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A cold front is slowly pushing through the region as we turn windy. Ahead of it during the evening we may see temperatures spike to around the 60-degree mark before we fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds and showers persist through the night. A few wind gusts could near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: As a final shower or sprinkle moves out of our region, skies start to clear and northerly winds ramp upward. We could see a few gusts near 30 mph. Wind chills likely remain in the 30s all day, despite high temperatures topping out in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Winds calm and temperatures drop under mostly clear skies. We may bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium
Bright skies Monday and Tuesday and calm conditions may produce comfortable December conditions. High temperatures should get to at least the mid-40s (if not low 50s by Tuesday). Dry conditions reassert themselves, with it looking hard to find rain drops in the workweek ahead. Confidence: Medium