7/10: Penultimate day of mildness. High clouds may shroud the sun at times, but we could still tie our record-high temperature for the date.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs: 58-64.
  • Tonight: Increasing rain chance. Lows: Low to mid-40s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Shower chances. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.
  • Sunday: Sunny and very breezy. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

Temperatures transition downward during this somewhat cloudy (with some showers) period through tomorrow. We then start a sunnier, cooler phase that brings back those December feels. Are you ready for a return to average temperatures, and sweater weather, in time for the holidays?

Today (Friday): A bit cooler than yesterday but still near record-high temperatures for this part of December. High clouds may mute the sunshine occasionally, but cloud levels are a bit uncertain. We only have the slightest chance of a stray sprinkle or shower. High temperatures should manage to get into the 58-64 degree range.

We may be able to tie our record (64 degrees) for the date, our coolest record-high temperature of the entire year — low-hanging fruit! Light northwesterly breezes may blow at times. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Scattered showers become more likely with time. Perhaps even a late-night period of light rain. Lucky spots may see up to a quarter-inch of rain. Winds are very light and shift to come from the east-northeast direction after midnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a bit cooler and cloudier. Any early morning showers should diminish with time. Another shower is possible nearer sunset but nothing too heavy or long-lasting is expected. Daytime temperatures head for the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A cold front is slowly pushing through the region as we turn windy. Ahead of it during the evening we may see temperatures spike to around the 60-degree mark before we fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds and showers persist through the night. A few wind gusts could near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: As a final shower or sprinkle moves out of our region, skies start to clear and northerly winds ramp upward. We could see a few gusts near 30 mph. Wind chills likely remain in the 30s all day, despite high temperatures topping out in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Winds calm and temperatures drop under mostly clear skies. We may bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium

Bright skies Monday and Tuesday and calm conditions may produce comfortable December conditions. High temperatures should get to at least the mid-40s (if not low 50s by Tuesday). Dry conditions reassert themselves, with it looking hard to find rain drops in the workweek ahead. Confidence: Medium