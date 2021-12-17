According to the National Weather Service, all of the major climate locations in the Washington region, aside from the District, had their driest mid-month November to mid-month December period on record. Washington’s paltry 0.40 inches almost looks wet compared to other locations. Most spots have seen only a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in that time, such as Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport’s 0.30 inches and Dulles International Airport’s 0.24 inches.