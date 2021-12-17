A pattern change of sorts is on its way, which may open the door for increasing precipitation chances as we head into and through the holidays. However, that’s not a certainty.
According to the National Weather Service, all of the major climate locations in the Washington region, aside from the District, had their driest mid-month November to mid-month December period on record. Washington’s paltry 0.40 inches almost looks wet compared to other locations. Most spots have seen only a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in that time, such as Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport’s 0.30 inches and Dulles International Airport’s 0.24 inches.
While precipitation can vary considerably year to year, the average over the past 30 years is 3.17 inches from mid-November to mid-December. That puts Washington more than 2.5 inches in the hole.
“It’s really been the past month and a half (since November) that things have been exceedingly dry here,” wrote Christopher Strong, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office serving the region.
Robert Leffler, a retired National Weather Service climatologist who has tracked precipitation in Damascus, Md., for 48 years, wrote that he measured just 0.96 inches between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15. The precipitation tally “is in the running for the all-time driest Nov./Dec.,” he said in an email.
September was the last month to have above-normal rainfall, and just barely. Still, August and September were a good deal wetter than normal locally, so this dry spell is indeed relatively fresh.
The abnormally dry conditions have crept into the D.C. area from parts of the Carolinas and southern Virginia, which are now seeing moderate-to-severe drought.
Abnormally dry conditions first developed in those areas in early to mid-October. The past three months are among the top five driest on record in places such as Charlotte and Norfolk. A number of significant fires have occurred amid the drought conditions to our south.
“One of the biggest impacts is the increased fire threat … . Fortunately, the vegetation and agriculture is largely dormant, so that is less of an impact for now,” Strong wrote.
Mid-November to mid-December precipitation is near rock bottom along much of the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston into the Carolinas. New York City has seen only 0.95 inches, Philadelphia 0.54 inches and Charlottesville 0.10 inches.
La Niña conditions, which tend to result in a storm track to the west of Washington (where there has been widespread severe weather), are largely to blame.
While the near-term to several-week outlooks from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center favor drier-than-normal conditions continuing in the region, the pattern is shifting a bit. The persistent high-pressure zone that kept the region dry is predicted to get squashed somewhat southward. That may open the door for more storminess as we close out 2021.
With this in mind, the current precipitation totals on weather models that go out 10 days or so show the Washington area in a relative minimum compared to those around us. For local weather watchers, the so-called “D.C. split” (or snow hole, if it’s cold enough) doesn’t want to quit.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.