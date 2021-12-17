Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will continue to thicken, and some showers are likely by mid-or-late evening. There may be a sprinkle after midnight. Temperatures will range across the 40s for lows. Winds will be light.

Tomorrow (Saturday): There will be a lot more cloudiness, although I think we’ll see a few breaks of clouds here and there. Most of the daylight period should be dry, but a passing shower is possible. Highs will be near 60. We’ll see a somewhat increased chance of showers during the evening or overnight as a cold front moves through. Lows will be mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s as winds increase late at night.
Sunday: Skies will be trending clearer during the morning and into the midday. Before sunset, it should be mostly clear. Highs will be mainly in the mid-40s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel colder than that.
Sunday: Skies will be trending clearer during the morning and into the midday. Before sunset, it should be mostly clear. Highs will be mainly in the mid-40s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel colder than that.

See Camden Walkers's forecast through the beginning of next week.
