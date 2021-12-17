Tomorrow (Saturday): There will be a lot more cloudiness, although I think we’ll see a few breaks of clouds here and there. Most of the daylight period should be dry, but a passing shower is possible. Highs will be near 60. We’ll see a somewhat increased chance of showers during the evening or overnight as a cold front moves through. Lows will be mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s as winds increase late at night.