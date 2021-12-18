Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Lots of clouds, but it’s mainly dry during the day. One last mild one before more typical December weather returns.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs: Near 60.
  • Tonight: Showers. Mostly cloudy and turning windy. Lows: Upper 30s and lower 40s.
  • Tomorrow: Clearing and windy. Highs: Mid-to-upper 40s.

Forecast in detail

It’s been a warm December. After yesterday’s record high, Washington is running nearly five degrees above normal for the month. In that light, we could use some cool down, especially as we approach the holidays. In between some big temperature changes, we might even see some needed rain.

Today (Saturday): Clouds dominate the day. Any breaks are few and generally brief. Although a passing shower can’t be ruled out, I think we stay dry most of the daylight period. High temperatures should rise to within a few degrees of 60. Winds are out of the south around five to 10 mph, with gusts to around 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We have a better chance of showers as the cold front passes. It still won’t amount to much. Perhaps a tenth of an inch or so. Lows reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Northwest winds pick up after midnight and toward dawn, sustained around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): The cold front looks like it’ll slow down a bit after passing. This may keep clouds around into the morning, and maybe even a couple showers through about 10 a.m. We should be clearing out in the midday, with mostly clear skies a good bet by sunset. Highs are much chillier, or only in the mid- and upper 40s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to about 35 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mainly clear, and winds should slacken compared to the day. It’s a cold one, with lows ranging across the 20s areawide. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Mainly sunny and continued chilly on Monday. By chilly, I’m talking near normal highs in the mid-40s. It could be one of those days you have to play the “find a cloud” game. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, we may be watching a storm system developing off the southeast coast. For now, it wants to stay out to sea, but if history is any guide, it’s worth watching. For now, the main impact locally is probably some increased cloudiness. Highs are in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium