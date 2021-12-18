Tomorrow (Sunday): The cold front looks like it’ll slow down a bit after passing. This may keep clouds around into the morning, and maybe even a couple showers through about 10 a.m. We should be clearing out in the midday, with mostly clear skies a good bet by sunset. Highs are much chillier, or only in the mid- and upper 40s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to about 35 mph. Confidence: Medium-High