Through tonight: Spotty showers will continue through the evening. Some more widespread showers could develop close to midnight, but most of us should stay dry. Temperatures will remain mild until winds switch to the northwest after midnight. Lows will end up in the mid 40s with gusty northwest winds at 25-plus mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds and scattered showers will likely linger through the morning hours. We should eventually see some partial sunshine by the afternoon, but it will be much cooler. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 40s and a gusty (10 to 20-plus mph) north wind will keep a chill in the air. It’ll be clear and cold Sunday night, with lows in the mid 20s.
