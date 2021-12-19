A mix of clouds and sun is possible Tuesday as high temperatures should get to the upper 40s and low 50s. Stay tuned for small temperature tweaks as we get closer and monitor cloud levels (more clouds could mean cooler high temperatures). Tuesday night is chilly with a rain or snow shower possible, mainly south and east of town, depending on how close an offshore storm gets. Lows bottom out near 30 to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium