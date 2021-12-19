Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

5/10: Brighter afternoon hours are best for any outdoor plans after morning clouds and an early shower, though a gusty breeze doesn’t ease until after sunset.

Express forecast

  • Today: Early shower, windy, colder. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, calming winds. Lows: 20s.
  • Tomorrow: Sunny with light winds. Highs: Mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

Today’s December-like temperatures are noticeably cooler and we’ve got blustery north winds on top of that. After a chilly night tonight, highs tomorrow may be slightly colder than today but with less wind. A mix of sun and clouds and slightly above-average temperatures are the themes heading into midweek.

Today (Sunday): North winds may gust near 30 mph, slightly easing by late afternoon. Morning clouds are likely with a few showers still possible through approximately 9 or 10 a.m. As sunshine increases in the afternoon, temperatures should top out in the mid- to upper 40s. Wind chills are mainly in the 30s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds gradually diminish during the evening, becoming very light overnight. Skies are clear. Low temperatures bottom out in the 20s for the entire region. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Sunny skies rule the day, but there’s only so much they can boost temperatures that start the day in the 20s. Afternoon highs in the mid-40s are close to average for December. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Breezes may be slight and variable in direction. Skies should be mostly clear through the evening, but clouds slowly increase overnight and toward dawn. Low temperatures don’t get quite as cold, dipping down into the mid-20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A mix of clouds and sun is possible Tuesday as high temperatures should get to the upper 40s and low 50s. Stay tuned for small temperature tweaks as we get closer and monitor cloud levels (more clouds could mean cooler high temperatures). Tuesday night is chilly with a rain or snow shower possible, mainly south and east of town, depending on how close an offshore storm gets. Lows bottom out near 30 to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

As the offshore storm pulls farther away Wednesday, clouds should gradually decrease, but increasing sunshine may come with higher winds. High temperatures should again make it into the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium