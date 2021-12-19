It has happened again. Yet another devastating weather event — this time the deadliest December tornado outbreak on record, and probably one of the top 10 deadliest for any month — has reminded us that we’ve entered a new era of environmental extremes. While we don’t yet know the link between climate change and this particular event, we do know that a warming climate has increased the effects of extreme weather, which scientists agree will only get worse in the years and decades to come.