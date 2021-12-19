Through tonight: Winds will ease up this evening, setting the stage for temperatures to drop off under mostly clear skies. Lows should range from about 22 to 26 degrees, making this one of the colder nights in recent memory.
Tomorrow (Monday): It will be a cold start to the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine throughout. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid 40s under a light south wind, about 5 mph. Partly cloudy and cold again tomorrow night, with lows in the upper 20s.
