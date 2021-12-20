Today (Monday): To be sure, it’s a cold start (in the 20s) and it remains chilly through the day. But with abundant sunshine and light winds, highs in the low 40s aren’t uncomfortable with the proper attire. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and cold. Lows range from the low 20s in our colder areas to near 30 downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies in the morning give way to some high clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are a few degrees milder than Monday with highs mostly in the mid-40s — close to average on winter’s first official day (the solstice). Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as a storm system passes well offshore. It’s not quite as chilly as the past two nights, with lows in the upper 20s in our colder spots and mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and temperatures make a run to near 50. We will see the winds pick up a bit in the afternoon as a cold front passes. It turns cold and feels wintry Wednesday night with lows 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium-High
Mostly sunny and chilly Thursday, not unlike today. Highs are mostly in the low 40s, and lows Thursday night dip into the 20s in most spots, except low 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday is the start of a warming trend that peaks on Saturday (Christmas) and pulls back slightly on Sunday. Highs on Friday are near 50 before bolting into the 60s on Saturday. On Sunday, highs slip to the mid-50s. Lows Friday night are in the 40s to near 50, stepping back to near 40 on Saturday night, when a passing shower is possible. Confidence: Medium