Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear. That will help temperatures quickly return to near and below freezing with sundown. Lows will range from the mid-20s to near 30 in most spots, probably with some low 20s in the typical cold areas to the north and west.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll see more clouds than today. I think they will largely be high level and rather thin, but they could cover the sky at times. Temperatures will try for the mid-40s, which is a little warmer than today and not bad with light winds.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Rai: The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai has reached at least 375 following its strike on the Philippines last week. It briefly regained strength after entering the South China Sea, but it has since fallen apart.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.