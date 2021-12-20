The atmospheric river won’t be overly intense. In fact, it’s a meager one — only a level 2 out of 5 on the Center for Western Weather and Water Extreme’s ranking scale. While vapor transport won’t be intense, the longevity of the system is noteworthy. A moist flow will remain pointed at Washington and Oregon through early Wednesday, with central California in the crosshairs of that stream between Tuesday night and late Thursday. Mid-level temperatures will also cool about 15 degrees during that interim, allowing snow to expand to lower elevations.