That’s just the beginning. On Tuesday, the warmth will expand into the central Plains, including in western Kansas, with highs some 20 degrees above normal. Then comes Wednesday, when most of the Rockies, the Plains and the West, including virtually everywhere west of the Mississippi River, will be running a general 10 to 20 degrees above average. While records may not necessarily be in jeopardy, the expansiveness and persistence of the heat is more noteworthy than its magnitude.