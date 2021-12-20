“Betsy was an early and essential contributor to Jupiter’s scientific work,” said Rich Sorkin, Jupiter’s chief executive. “We’re thrilled to welcome her back.”
Jupiter, launched in 2018 in Silicon Valley, helps businesses and governments manage risks from the effects of climate change. It has grown to 82 employees and has opened offices in New York and Boulder, Colo.; additional offices are planned in London, Tokyo and D.C.
The company has built several information platforms to help organizations plan for climate extremes at time frames hours into the future out to 50 years from now, including flooding, excessive heat, damaging winds and fires.
“I’m really happy to be back to work at Jupiter. They’re very ambitious, have solid science and move fast,” Weatherhead said in an interview. “I appreciate that, rather than just studying the issue of climate change, they’re really doing things.”
It came as a surprise when Weatherhead was picked to run the federal report on the consequences of climate change, known as the National Climate Assessment. Unlike other scientists installed by the Trump administration, she did not question the seriousness of climate change and accepted it as human-caused and a threat.
Weatherhead was chosen for the job by Trump appointee Kelvin Droegemeier, director of its Office of Science and Technology Policy. She was not politically appointed but was brought into the government as part of the career civil service and detailed to the White House. This allowed her to keep her job after Biden took office.
But her connection to Droegemeier may have made her a target of the Biden White House, and she also differed with some career officials on the direction of the report. The Biden White House replaced her with Allison Crimmins, a scientist at the Environmental Protection Agency.
After leaving the White House, Weatherhead in April was reassigned to the U.S. Geological Survey, where she coordinated its carbon cycle work through August.
Weatherhead said she has no regrets about working for the federal government, despite the rather tumultuous journey.
“It was an honor every time I walked through the halls of the Eisenhower building,” she said. “I have nothing but admiration for everyone I worked with. I was really impressed with each of the [federal] agencies and how each is covering [climate change] impacts for all of the U.S.”
Before first joining Jupiter, Weatherhead was a senior scientist at the University of Colorado for nearly 25 years while also contributing to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports, among others. She has expertise in Earth observations, ozone depletion, and the intersection of weather and climate.